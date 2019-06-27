Photo Flash: THE ONE - A Matrix Parody Musical - Through August 25 at The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre is excited to announce THE ONE: THE MATRIX PARODY MUSICAL, an exciting new musical by Laura Marsh that will make you question you own sense of reality. Directed by C.J. Tuor, THE ONE will play August 2 - August 25, 2019 at The Den Theatre (1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.). Tickets for the production are $25 and are currently available online at thedentheatre.com or by calling the box office at (773) 697-3830. The show's running time is 90 minutes with one 10-minute intermission. The Den Theatre houses multiple bars and drinks are allowed inside the theater.

"Art is truly what separates us from machines," says director, C.J. Tuor, "and parody musical is the art form computers understand the least."

The minds behind FRIENDS: The One Where They Sing!, Rookie of the Year The Musical, and Hitch*Cocktails have joined forces to bring you their next fan tribute show! The One: The Matrix Parody Musical combines hilarity & harmony to poke fun at everyone's favorite digitally dystopian 90's classic. Audiences join Neo as he goes down the musical rabbit hole to learn his real purpose. Created by fans, for fans, the show centers on the events of the first film while paying tribute to the expanded universe. The two-act story with intermission features an original score, dance battles, pop songs, and puppets, all in a D.I.Y. style! This is THE ONE parody musical you won't want to miss!

The production team for THE ONE includes: Sam Begich (lighting designer), Ross Gerbasi (props designer), Sheena Laird (choreographer), and Jon Monteverde (musical director and composer).

Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com , by calling 773-697-3830 or in person at The Den Theatre Box Office.

Check out photos of the company below:

Photo credit: Sam Begich



Sean Rickert

Sean Rickert and Bri Fitzpatrick

Tyler DeLoatch, Bri Fitzpatrick, Sean Rickert, Bruce Phillips, Sean Buckley and Mike Gospel

Sean Buckley, Bruce Phillips and Mike Gospel

Tyler DeLoatch and Sean Rickert





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You