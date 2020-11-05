Photo Flash: Porchlight's Latest NEW FACES SING BROADWAY Begins Streaming This Friday

The show will be available for streaming beginning Friday, November 6.

Porchlight Music Theatre announces its newest virtual offering, the first online production of its New Faces Sing Broadway series, New Faces Sing Broadway 1987, hosted by Larry Adams, directed by Christopher Pazdernik and with music direction and arrangements by David Fiorello.

New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 was filmed on-site at Chicago's historic Studebaker Theatre, and will be available for streaming beginning Friday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m. Central time through Nov. 29. Tickets are $25 - $50 and are on sale now. For more information, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or call the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.

Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway series returns, taking audiences on a musical journey from the start to the finish of an entire Broadway season in 90 minutes. Host Larry Adams, Jeff-nominated actor from Porchlight's Sunset Boulevard, will introduce the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as the guide to the stars, songs and stories of the past. New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 includes hit songs from the Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Me and My Girland other musicals from the 1987 Broadway season.

The cast of Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 includes: Anna Marie Abbate, Isabella Andrews, Ciera Dawn, Taylor DiTola, Tim Foszcz, Cameron Goode, Garrett Griffin, Parker Guidry, Devon Hayakawa and Kelan M. Smith.

The production team of New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 includes: Christopher Pazdernik (director); David Fiorello (music director and arrangements); Alex Rhyan (director of production); CastleLight Productions (video, editing and audio services) and Michael Weber (artistic director).

