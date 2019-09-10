Photo Flash: First Look at Steppenwolf's THE GREAT LEAP

Steppenwolf Theatre Company's 2019/20 season kicks off with a Chicago premiere by Lauren Yee, directed by Jesca Prudencio. Set in 1989, The Great Leap tells the story of Manford Lum, a local star of the sidewalk basketball courts of San Francisco's Chinatown who strongarms his way onto an American college team travelling to Beijing for a "friendship" game. Set amidst the friction of the post-Cultural Revolution era, The Great Leap keeps tensions high right up to the final buzzer.

Previews are now playing, (opening is Monday, September 16) and the show runs through October 20, 2019 in the Upstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St.Press performances are Sunday, September 15 at 3pm and Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30pm. Single tickets ($20 - $89) are on sale now through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org. Classic and Flex Memberships are currently available for the 2019/20 Season. To purchase a Membership and secure the best seats at the lowest prices, contact Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org/memberships.

When an American basketball team travels to Beijing amidst tensions in the late 80s, past relationships collide with present day revelations. Witty and weighty, this Chicago premiere explores cultural barriers, political risks and personal sacrifice. Lauren Yee's The Great Leap is sure to be compelling to basketball fans, history buffs and everyone who has ever had a dream.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow





