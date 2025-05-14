Pat McGann to Return to Raue Center For The Arts in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center For The Arts will present the return of funny-man Pat McGann for an evening of stand-up comedy, on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 7 pm.

Selling out venues like the Chicago Theater, McGann has quickly risen as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. A relative latecomer to the scene, Pat began stand-up at the age of 31 after realizing he was not very good at selling packaging. He hustled his way to become the house emcee at Zanies Chicago, where he distinguished himself as especially adept at working the crowd.

A father of 3 young children, Pat's appeal stems from his quick wit & relatable take on family. In 2017, McGann began touring as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco, moving with him from clubs to theaters and arenas, including 4 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

"It is so great to see Pat's career take off over the years. He's a great guy on stage and off,” explains Raue Center director Richard Kuranda. “He's coming off sold-out shows at the Vic, Carolines' in NYC, and touring with Sebastian worldwide. His special on Amazon is hysterical. Now is your chance to see him back again at the Raue!"

McGann’s relatively short but impressive resume includes performances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Montreal’s famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda’s LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival, and the Nashville Comedy Fest. McGann still calls Chicago home. Now McGann brings his brand of comedy to Raue Center!

