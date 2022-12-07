Pat McGann Comes to The Chicago Theatre in April 2023

Comedian Pat McGann will make his debut at The Chicago Theatre - his hometown theater - with Pat McGann: Live at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM CT.



Pat McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. A relative latecomer to the scene, McGann began stand up at the age of 31 after realizing he was not very good at selling packaging. He hustled his way to become the house emcee at Zanies Chicago, where he distinguished himself as especially adept at working the crowd. A father of three young children, Pat's appeal stems from his quick wit and relatable take on family life. In 2017, McGann began touring as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco, moving with him from clubs to theaters, and to arenas, including as the opening act for four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. McGann's relatively short but impressive resume includes performances on "The Late Show with David Letterman," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Montreal's famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda's LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival and the Nashville Comedy Fest. McGann still calls Chicago home.



Tickets to Pat McGann: Live at The Chicago Theatre will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM CT on Friday, December 9 via www.ticketmaster.com and at The Chicago Theatre box office.