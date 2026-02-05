Parker Players Theater Company to Present THE LION IN WINTER

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Parker Players Theater Company will present THE LION IN WINTER by James Goldman, directed by Jocelyn Adamski. The production will run from February 6 through March 1, 2026.

Set during Christmas in 1183, The Lion in Winter centers on King Henry II of England and his estranged wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, who reunite with their three sons at a French castle as questions of royal succession come to the forefront. Temporarily released from prison, Eleanor becomes a central figure in a family conflict driven by ambition, loyalty, and power.

First produced on Broadway in 1966, the play explores political maneuvering and personal relationships within a ruling family. Though set in the 12th century, the work addresses themes of marriage, legacy, and rivalry that continue to resonate. The play was later adapted into an Academy Award-winning film.

“This play is a master class in language and acting,” said Artistic Director Jennifer McHugh. “It's epic in scope but deeply intimate. The stakes are enormous, yet the conflicts are painfully human. At its heart, The Lion in Winter is about family, how we wound one another, how we compete for approval, and how love and cruelty often coexist.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28, with matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. on February 8, 15, 22, and March 1. An understudy performance is scheduled for Thursday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Parker Players Theater Company is a Barrington-based nonprofit theatre organization focused on producing intimate, artist-driven work.