Parker Players Theater Company Will Present MAURITIUS by Theresa Rebeck

Parker Players Theater Company has announced its upcoming production of Mauritius, the gripping thriller by acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck, directed by Kurt Naebig. Performances run April 25 through May 11, 2025, at The Barrington Theater, 540 W Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL.

A rare stamp. A fractured family. A dangerous game. When estranged half-sisters Jackie and Mary discover a potentially priceless stamp collection, they find themselves entangled in a high-stakes world of deception, greed, and betrayal. As they face off against a trio of ruthless collectors, everyone plays to win—and no one can be trusted.

Presented in the immersive style Parker Players is known for, Mauritius draws audiences into the heart of the action, where every move could mean fortune or ruin. With razor-sharp dialogue and an electrifying storyline, this edge-of-your-seat production promises a night of theater you won’t soon forget.

Cast includes Guy Sullivan, Frank Menolascino, Katherin Wettermann, Sara Mountjoy-Pepka, and Phil Aman. Understudies include Keith Emroll, Nathan Dale Short, Lizzie Williams, Danielle Zuckerman, and Mark Brewer. A special dedicated understudy performance will be held on May 1, 2025.

Creative team includes Kurt Naebig (Director), Jennifer McHugh (Artistic Director), Emily Douville and Dan McHugh (Scenic Design), Ray Harris (Lighting and Sound Design), Jack Myers (Costume Design), Chris Yee and Carly Mulert (Stage Management), Alison Dornheggen (Fight Choreographer), and Kristine Keegan (Graphic Design).

ABOUT PARKER PLAYERS THEATER COMPANY

Parker Players Theater Company creates immersive, thought-provoking theatrical experiences for audiences in Barrington and beyond. Known for powerful storytelling and intimate productions, Parker Players continues its mission to bring dynamic live theater to the community.

