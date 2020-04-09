Paramount Theatre to Present Second Free Event in its CONNECTION: A SOCIAL MEDIA CONCERT SERIES

Tune in to Paramount Theatre's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ParamountAurora) page Saturday, April 11, at 8 p.m. CST, when the theater's New Works Department will drop its second free online music event in its Connection: A Social Media Concert Series.

Connection is Paramount's new virtual concert series to help artists and audiences connect while the public is asked to shelter in place. It's a multi-week online performance series with rotating themes meant to encourage emerging and veteran performers to use this time in quarantine to create new work and keep Paramount's patrons entertained in an innovative new way.

Last Saturday's debut concert boasted eight original songs written, performed and submitted on video by an eclectic collection of student songwriters and Paramount artists. The first week's theme was "school," and included a variety of music styles and performances by children, teens and adults about suddenly being away from school.

Saturday's second installment in Paramount's free Connection series will feature an array of musicians all paying homage to "home."

Submissions range from new works about how performers define home, to cleaning their home, to schooling in their home. Serious and silly, Saturday's virtual Connection concert promises to brighten everyone's weekend and entertain Paramount's loyal fans.

Throughout the series, Paramount's New Works Department is announcing a new weekly theme and posting guidelines for submission every Wednesday. For week three in the series, Paramount is soliciting original songs, spoken word and short-form storytelling that celebrate healthcare providers and essential workers.

Artists of all ages are invited to write and perform a song, poem or story about memorable experiences with doctors, nurses, food preparation workers, cleaning crews or who share a personal connection to an essential worker out there on the front lines. (Note: If filming with a cell phone, horizontal orientation is preferred but not required.)

Artists have until next Wednesday, April 15, at midnight to write, perform and submit an original song, poem or story on video saluting those who are dedicating themselves to keeping others safe. To submit a video, fill out the submission form here (https://bit.ly/2Xcjdnh). i??(Note: If filming with a cell phone, horizontal orientation is preferred but not required.) For questions please email Paramount's New Works Department at newworks@paramountarts.com.

Paramount's third Connection Social Media Concert dedicated to new works about essential workers and healthcare providers will drop Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. CST across Paramount's social channels and website.

"In the few days we have all been advised to socially distance ourselves, it's become clear that we need to find ways to stay in touch now more than ever," said Amber Mak, New Works Development Director, Paramount Theatre. "While we may not be able to bring you live theater right now, Paramount's New Works Department has conceived this social media concert series to keep people connected until we can all see each other again at the theater."

In addition to its Facebook page, all Connection series videos are also posted each Saturday night at 8 p.m. on Paramount's website, ParamountAurora.com, and its Instagram and YouTube pages.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, is the center for performing arts, entertainment and arts education in the second largest city in Illinois. More than 41,000 subscribers from throughout the city and suburbs enjoy Broadway-quality productions at highly affordable prices at Paramount Theatre. Since launching its Broadway Series in 2011, Paramount Theatre has grown to be the second largest subscription house in the nation.

For the latest news from Paramount Theatre and updates on upcoming performances, please visit ParamountAurora.com.i??

