Paramount Theatre and Paramount School of the Arts Announce Cancellation Updates

Paramount Theatre has released the following statement regarding updates to their schedule:

Tom Petty famously sang, "The waiting is the hardest part."

He probably wasn't singing about social distancing during a pandemic. But the phrase does capture what many of us are feeling these days.

To make your waiting a little easier and give you something to look forward to, Paramount Theatre has been busy rescheduling our upcoming shows - making hard choices so that we can get back to delighting you at the earliest possible moment. To our valued patrons, here's what you need to know including new show dates and credits:

MOST RECENT CHANGES

KINKY BOOTS

Unfortunately, we must postpone our production of Kinky Boots until June 30-August 15, 2021. If you purchased a ticket to Kinky Boots, your ticket will be moved to the same performance slot during the summer 2021 run. If you cannot make the new performance date, the usual ticket exchange policy applies allowing you to exchange to another Kinky Boots performance of equal or lesser value for a small fee. Subscribers can exchange or purchase additional Kinky Boots tickets starting August 3, 2020. If you cannot attend any performance, please contact the box office at (630) 896-6666 by June 7, 2020 to receive a credit to your account.

2020-2021 BROADWAY SEASON

The 2020-2021 Broadway Season - Rock of Ages, Cinderella, Groundhog Day and Ragtime - will remain scheduled as planned. The pre-order deadline has been extended to June 7, 2020. When you become a 4-show subscriber, you also get 50% off tickets to Kinky Boots, June 30-August 15, 2021.

BOLD SERIES

We are sad to announce that the inaugural season of the Bold Series has been postponed until the 2021-2022 season. Postponing this highly anticipated new project is weighing heavily on all of us, but necessary under the circumstances.

OTHER UPDATES

THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS

The box office has issued credits to all ticket holders for the canceled performances of The Secret of My Success. If you had a ticket to one of the canceled performances, your credit is now ready to apply to your next order. Subscribers have already been sent an email regarding this credit and how to redeem.

APRIL PRESENTED SHOWS

Paramount has been continuously working to reschedule these shows and just recently confirmed and put on sale the following rescheduled dates:

KILLER QUEEN

* original: April 3, 2020 at 8 p.m.

* rescheduled: July 5, 2020 at 8 p.m.

FRANK CALIENDO

* original: April 4, 2020 at 8 p.m.

* rescheduled: August 14, 2020 at 8 p.m.

STRAIGHT NO CHASER

* original: April 5 at 1 p.m.

* rescheduled: July 24, 2020 at 8 p.m.

* original: April 5 at 6 p.m.

* rescheduled: TBD

Jay Leno

* original: April 17 at 8 p.m.

* rescheduled: October 30, 2020 at 8 p.m.

If you have purchased a ticket to any of the above shows, your ticket will automatically transfer to the new show date, and you'll receive an email with additional information. If you are unable to attend your new performance date, please contact the box office at (630) 896-6666, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-

2 p.m.

Stomp and the second performance of Straight No Chaser are still being rescheduled. The box office will send an email to ticket holders once we have those new dates confirmed.

CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS

Monday movies are postponed until further notice. We look forward to bringing these back as soon as conditions change.

PARAMOUNT SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

SPRING CLASSES

To help keep all our artists and their families safe, all remaining Spring Classes have been canceled. Over the next two days, all spring students will receive an email with a credit for any canceled class sessions toward a future registration at Paramount School of the Arts.

SUMMER CAMPS

We are optimistic for summer! Of course, we will monitor changing conditions, but we remain confident that this summer will bring legions of exuberant young artists flooding back to Paramount.

* Summer Camps are now open for registration.

* Register by April 4, 11:59 p.m. and SAVE 20% on all eligible camps.

* Use your Spring Class credit toward Summer Camp registration. Automatically applies at checkout.

* Visit to get started.

The School will continue to communicate with all students via email, and up-to-date information will be posted on our website at ParamountSchool.com. The school office has been closed but staff are standing by remotely to answer your questions via email at school@paramountarts.com or leave a voicemail at (630) 896-6810 for a return call.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You