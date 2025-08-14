Overshadowed And The Village Of Itasca Present SHAKESPEARE ON THE GRASS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Overshadowed Theatrical Productions and the Village of Itasca are partnering for Shakespeare on the Grass on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Directed by Kady Debelak, Overshadowed's troupe of players will present an outdoor production of "As You Like It," the Shakespearean comedy which features one of his most famous lines, "All the world's a stage."

The play will be held at BarleyHaus in Itasca and feature food and beverage items for purchase. Performances will be on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 1pm and 4pm. The event is free with registration.

Overshadowed's presentation of Shakespeare last year was well-received, and the company is excited to partner with the Village of Itasca and BarleyHaus this year.

Patrons can register for tickets on Overshadowed's website or at the link provided below. https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/5z8u7bf

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a Biblical message for over 20 years. Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.