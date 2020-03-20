Otherworld Theatre Cancels THE LEGEND OF MERLIN

Otherworld Theatre, Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre previously announced an immersive and devised production of The Legend of Merlin as part of its 2019-2020 mainstage season.

Due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19 and an inability to reschedule with the original team, Otherworld Theatre will no longer be moving forward with the production. The Legend of Merlin was originally scheduled to open April 11th, 2020 with performances through May 3rd, 2020. Rehearsals for the production were halted a few weeks into the process due to concern surrounding COVID-19.

Director Lauren N. Fields states, "I am deeply saddened to say goodbye to The Legend of Merlin, but the health and safety of my team and our audience come first. I'm grateful for the time our team shared together building what was sure to be a wonderful experience."

Managing Director Katie Ruppert states, "I am saddened by the cancellation of Merlin, and am hopeful that Otherworld can revisit the idea in the future. The Merlin is a mythos I think will resonate with people even more as we reflect on themes of rebirth after this crisis is over."

Otherworld Theatre & Bar is currently closed to the public through at least March 30th and will continue to adhere to guidance from federal, state, and local agencies to help slow the spread of COVID-19. We hope to return to serving our community with continued pay-what-you-can live science fiction and fantasy entertainment as soon as it is safe to do so. Otherworld Theatre Company is currently curating Youtube and Patreon entertainment to serve our patrons with digital options at this time. Those interested in donating to the company or subscribing to our digital options may find all necessary information on our website, www.otherworldtheatre.org.





