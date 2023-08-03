Open Space Arts to Present Fall 2023 'Micro-Theater' Productions of MASSAGE THERAPY and ROSENBERG

Find out when and where to catch these unique performances.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Open Space Arts, the company formed in 2022 dedicated to combating homophobia and antisemitism through film presentations and live performances, will present two hyper-intimate, “micro-theater” dramatic productions to be staged in September and October 2023. The full-length plays will be performed in the company’s storefront space, seating only 20  patrons, at 1411 W. Wilson Avenue, just east of Clark Street In Uptown.
 
The first offering will be MASSAGE THERAPY, a newly revised version of the two-character play by Joe Godfrey that premiered at the Key West Theater Festival in 2003 and was runner-up in the Eric Bentley New Play Competition. In MASSAGE THERAPY, a gay massage therapist and his female client grow to form an unusually strong bond over one year. MASSAGE THERAPY will play nine performances, from September 16 through October 1. David Zak will direct Mary Anne Bowman and Raymond Nicholas in the roles of the client and the massage therapist. The SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL called the play the “Best new play in the Key West Festival. Plays gingerly on the heart.” 
 
The second play in the fall series will be the first production of David Meyers’ ROSENBERG, a four-character drama about the attorney who prosecuted Julius and Ethel Rosenberg for treason in 1951. The conviction he won sent them to the electric chair but led the attorney and his wife to question their new-found success and notoriety and reassess their values. ROSENBERG will play October 21 - November 5, 2023. Michael D. Graham will direct a cast to be announced.

Tickets for both plays are $25 ($20 for seniors and students) and are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2256795®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goelevent.com%2FOpenSpaceArts%2Fe%2FSearch?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Open Space Arts memberships, offering substantial discounts to stage productions, discounted or free access to film screenings, and free admission to staged readings of plays and screenplays, are also available for $10.00 per month. More information is available at https://openspacearts.com/.

Open Space Arts was founded in 2022 by David Zak and Elayne LeTraunik with the mission of producing stage works as well as the Pride Film Festival presentations of LGBTQ films online and occasionally in-person. The company’s inaugural production was THE KRAMER PROJECT, directed and adapted by David Zak from Larry Kramer’s watershed speech “The Tragedy of Today’s Gays.” Pride Film Festival screenings of LGBTQ short, medium-length and feature films from around the world, were presented continuously from December 2022 until early July 2023; and will resume in November.
 




