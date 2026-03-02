STAND-UP MOMEDY Show Set For May At Raue Center

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raue Center For The Arts will present the Stand-Up Momedy Show on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. in Crystal Lake, Illinois, featuring a lineup of four comedians performing stand-up centered on parenting, relationships, midlife, and everyday life.

The evening will feature Samantha Chiappone, with headliners Chelsea Hood and Bridgett McGuire, and will be hosted by Miriam Naponelli. The performers bring a range of comedic styles, from observational humor to storytelling, with material drawn from family life, dating, marriage, and shared experiences.

Samantha Chiappone performs regularly throughout the Midwest and is known for observational comedy focused on family and daily life. Chelsea Hood, originally from Dallas and now based in Chicago, has appeared on Stand Up Empire and has opened for nationally touring comedians. Bridgett McGuire is a Chicago-based performer whose work centers on personal storytelling. Miriam Naponelli will serve as host for the evening.

Tickets start at $44. RaueNOW Members tickets start at $28, reflecting a 30 percent member savings with no per-ticket fee. All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee, and an $8 processing fee will be applied to the entire order at checkout.

Tickets are available at rauecenter.org, by calling the Box Office at 815-356-9212, or in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.