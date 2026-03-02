BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL To Play The Auditorium In Chicago For One Night Only

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Auditorium will present BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL for one night only on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. The production arrives direct from London’s West End and will be performed at the historic venue located at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive.

Featuring the music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, the musical incorporates songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “It’s All Coming Back to Me,” “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.” The original Bat Out of Hell album has sold more than 68 million copies worldwide.

Set in a dystopian city, the story follows Strat, leader of the Lost, and Raven, the daughter of the city’s ruler Falco, as their relationship unfolds against a backdrop of rebellion and rock music. The production features a cast of singers, dancers, and actors accompanied by an eight-piece rock band.

The musical has book, music, and lyrics by Jim Steinman and is directed by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed. Design and creative team members include Jon Bausor (set and costume design), Finn Ross (video design), Patrick Woodroffe (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), and Steve Sidwell (orchestrations). The production previously received the UK’s Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and earned multiple WhatsOnStage Award nominations.

The Canadian and U.S. dates are produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith, and David Sonenberg, with executive producers Glenn Orsher and Julian Stoneman.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30 at 9:00 a.m. and will be available online or by calling The Auditorium’s Ticket Service Center at 312-341-2300.