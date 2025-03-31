Open Space Arts' IT'S BEEN TEN YEARS SINCE EVERYONE DIED - Extends

Open Space Arts will extend the run of its production of “it's been ten years since everyone died. a play about final girls,” a dark comedy/horror play about three survivors of an attempted attack by a group of cold-blooded killers. The play, which opened on March 21 to enthusiastic reviews and was originally scheduled to close on April 6, will now play through Saturday, April 19.



In this play by New York City based playwright Cesario Tirado Ortiz (they/he), three young people who were hunted down by the killers and against all odds survived, are forcibly reunited at a therapeutical retreat for women, to cope with their collective trauma. After a rainstorm prevents them from leaving the retreat, they find themselves again threatened by an unseen killer. This examination of the slasher final girl trope asks the question: Does all trauma affect us equally, and can we truly heal together?



“Final girls” is a term referring a trope commonly used in horror and thriller genres referring to the last female character alive to confront the killer – presumably, the character who survives to tell the story. THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE, HALLOWEEN, ALIEN, FRIDAY THE 13TH, A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET, and SCREAM are notable examples of slasher films using this trope. Teri Talo (they/them) will direct. The Open Space Arts production is the first full production of the play, following a workshop at The Tank theatre company in New York last August.



Talo's four person cast includes Julia Toney (they/them) as the wary and combative Maude (they/them), Alexis Queen (she/her) as the hopeless romantic Betsy (she/her), Noah Hinton (she/they) as the tired altruist Allison (she/they), and Alex Marusich (they/them) as the Therapist and others. The Production Team is Bryant Macklemore (Set Designer), Lex Newman (Lighting Designer), Shane Hogan (Video Artist), Kiera Battles (Sound Design), and Anna Rogers (Costume Designer). Tadhg Mitchel is Social Media Manager and Veronica Kloss is Graphic Designer.



Click here or on image to access file. Top Row: Alex Marusich, Noah Hinton

Lower Row: Alexis Queen, Julia Toney

Click on image to access cast grid. Performances are at Open Space Arts's hyper-intimate 20-seat theater at 1411 W. Wilson, in Chicago. Individual play tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for students or seniors, and $15 for OSA members.