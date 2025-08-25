Oil Lamp Theatre Launches LIGHT THE WAY Fundraising Campaign

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oil Lamp Theater has announced Light The Way, a transformative fundraising campaign that will expand the company’s educational programming, strengthen its staff infrastructure, and establish a larger performance venue—all while ensuring the company remains rooted in downtown Glenview. Building on its identity as an intimate storefront space, Oil Lamp is evolving into a more robust organization without losing the warmth and accessibility that define its experience.

The campaign will fund growth at Oil Lamp’s SPARK Center, expanding arts education programs, creating scholarship pathways, and integrating offerings from The Laughing Academy beginning in fall 2026. Light The Way will also provide for strengthened operations to ensure long-term sustainability and support the relocation of Oil Lamp’s theatre to a larger space with expanded seating and a dedicated box office, while maintaining the company’s hallmark intimacy.

“Oil Lamp Theater has been a cornerstone of the Glenview community for the past 13 years, enriching our downtown both culturally and economically,” said State Senator Laura Fine. “Supporting the arts in this way is more than a cultural investment; it's a commitment to the continued growth and vitality of Glenview.”

Executive Director Jay Pastucha added, “This is more than a campaign—it’s a bold transformation of Oil Lamp Theater. Already, Light The Way is opening new doors, including a major collaboration with The Laughing Academy, which will bring improv and comedy programs to our SPARK Center in 2026.”

Kim Greene Hiller, founder of The Laughing Academy, commented, “As we begin our 15th year, we are excited to collaborate with Oil Lamp Theater to bring our improv and stand-up programs into their new home. This partnership ensures that a vital youth program will continue to thrive as part of Oil Lamp’s education branch.”

Community members can learn more at OilLampTheater.org/Light-the-Way or reach out directly at light-the-way@oillamptheater.org. Oil Lamp will also share more about the campaign at its 2025 Gala on October 18.

Current and Upcoming Productions

Oil Lamp Theater is currently presenting Side by Side by Sondheim through September 14. Directed by Christina Ramirez with music direction by Amy Branahl, the Tony Award-winning revue celebrates the wit and brilliance of Stephen Sondheim, featuring songs from Gypsy, Company, West Side Story, A Little Night Music, Follies, and more. Performances run Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m., with additional Wednesday shows on August 20 at 3 p.m., August 27 at 7:30 p.m., and September 3 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This holiday season, Oil Lamp will stage It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play from November 20 through December 28. Adapted by Joe Landry, the production reimagines Frank Capra’s beloved classic as a 1940s live radio broadcast, complete with foley effects. Audiences are transported to Bedford Falls, where George Bailey’s story of redemption and gratitude unfolds in Oil Lamp’s intimate setting. Preview night is Thursday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m., with the press opening on Friday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., and an additional Wednesday performance on December 10 at 7:30 p.m..