Oil Lamp Theater to Host 2025 Summer Camp Sampler

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oil Lamp Theater’s recently opened SPARK CENTER for the Performing Arts, 1009 Waukegan Rd, will host a 2025 Summer Camp Sampler, Saturday, April 12 from 9 - 12 p.m. The Summer Camp Sampler gives interested students and adults a glimpse of what SPARK CENTER camps will offer this summer. There will be two sessions, each for a specific age group, Summer Camp Sampler - Kindergarten - 2nd grade, from 9 - 10 a.m. for $15 per child, and Summer Camp Sampler - 3rd - 8th grade, from 10:15 a.m. - 12 for $25 per child. The Summer Camp Sampler fee may be applied toward the camp registration fee. Spots may be reserved here.

“All of us are looking forward to welcoming interested campers for a sneak peak of camp activities at this year’s Summer Camp Sampler. This year is especially exciting as we are hosting the Sampler and the camps at Oil Lamp Theater’s new SPARK CENTER,” said Education Director Whitney Minarik. “The camps offer an incredible opportunity to participants as they not only inspire young performer’s creativity, but also build an appreciation for the arts, create new friendships and develop self-esteem and confidence.”

The current offerings for Summer Camp Sampler include:

Summer Camp Sampler - Kindergarten - 2nd grade

9 - 10 a.m.

$15

Tickets available here.

Sample the perfect camp for youngsters with BIG imaginations. Come for one hour of creative drama and play - and get a sneak peek of the one-week camps.

Summer Camp Sampler - 3rd - 8th grade

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

$25

Tickets available here.

Sample devised camps inspired by popular musicals, stories and characters. During this Summer Camp sneak peek, attendees will be creating characters, learning choreography and devising a micro script and get a preview of the Oz, Lost in Time and Olympians Ignite the Stage camps.

Summer Camps

Oil Lamp Theater is proud to introduce a wide selection of summer camps for young performers from kindergarten through 8th grade including Oz, Lost in Time,Olympians Ignite the Stage and four different themed camps for kindergarten through 2nd grade.

The young performers, with professional teachers, create their own scripts and characters based on the specific theme for that camp. The session ends with a world premiere of the work at a showcase with family and friends in the audience.

With offerings for campers entering grades Kindergarten through 8th grade, there is something for everyone. These day camps are perfect for performing arts lovers and budding performers alike. The complete list of Summer Camps is available here.

Youth Education Classes

Oil Lamp Theater’s youth classes are offered to young artists from kindergarten through 7th grade.

Classes and teaching artists are also available to provide programming at schools, libraries, and park district centers around Chicagoland. The complete list of Youth Education Classes is available here.

Adult Education Classes

This Adult Education series provides performance and storytelling classes and workshops for adults of all abilities and backgrounds; all taught by industry professionals. Class options have included Storytelling, Scene Study, Audition Bootcamp and others. The complete list of Adult Education classes is available here.

ABOUT OIL LAMP THEATER

Oil Lamp Theater is an award-winning 60-seat storefront theater located in the heart of downtown Glenview. Keith Gerth founded the theater in February 2005, originally staging 20 productions for up to thirty-five friends and guests at night in his condo in Chicago. In March 2012, the organization was incorporated as a nonprofit and established a new location in downtown Glenview, fitted with warm décor and comfortable seating, reminiscent of a home. Oil Lamp produced 53 shows over the next seven years, reaching 10,000+ patrons per year and earning “Best Live Theater in the North Shore'' for four consecutive years.

At the start of 2020, Keith Gerth retired, and shortly after, the pandemic began. Despite these major changes, Oil Lamp sprung into action and organized a drive-in for a fully-produced solo show, hosted outdoor concerts and built an outdoor venue for two full productions. Seeing the impact this made and the ability to conquer any challenge, Oil Lamp returned to indoor programming with a renewed vision. Oil Lamp now produces a dynamic Main Stage Season, Speak Easy Nights, a Women on Wednesdays series and continues investing in its connection with the community.

Comments