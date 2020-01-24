Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Oak Park Festival Theatre (OPFT) announces an executive leadership transition, with Managing Director Jhenai Mootz, who has led the company since 2016, transitioning to the role of Artistic Associate. OPFT Artistic Associate Bryan Wakefield, will serve as Managing Director as of February 1, 2020.

"I was incredibly honored to become OPFT's first full-time Managing Director in 2016 after being an active company member since 2006, and working with this company has been among the most tremendous, challenging and fulfilling times of my career," says Mootz. "I have formed deep, lifelong friendships and family with this company that I will continue to work with and cherish. I have been very blessed to work with an amazingly committed Board of Directors and extraordinary Artistic Associates. I would like to thank our dedicated patrons and the phenomenal artists I have had the privilege of working with for their passion, bravery, and generosity of spirit. Completing the framework for a new strategic plan that will guide OPFT's future created the right time for me to pass the torch. I am thrilled beyond words to be passing this mantle to Bryan. He is not only a tremendous administrator and leader, he has collaborated with this company for over a decade and loves it as much as I do."

Mootz' relationship with OPFT began in 2006 as an actor in OPFT's production of Picnic. After numerous other collaborations, she joined the OPFT Artistic Associates in 2012 as one of its initial members, and was named Managing Director in 2016. Highlights during Mootz' tenure included a redesign of the Internship Program into a pre-professional training program for undergraduate artists that include professional workshop and panel series led by Chicagoland industry professionals. She brokered a partnership with The Viola Project, an organization that empowers young girls through the works of Shakespeare to bring their programming into Oak Park each season. Working with the Board of Directors, she led OPFT through a three-year strategic initiative, revamping OPFT's Mission Statement and Core Values and creating OPFT's first Inclusion and Diversity policy. Additionally she launched the first steps into the creation of an accessibility program.

"Oak Park Festival Theatre was unbelievably fortunate in finding Jhenai Mootz," notes Artistic Director Barbara Zahora, "first as an actor, but later as our indomitable Managing Director. Jhenai has brought order and fresh perspective to our operation while instituting new policies and better practices to lead us forward -- both in the way we serve our community and patrons, and in the artistic environment we provide our actors, artists, and staff. I've learned so much from having had the privilege to work alongside Jhenai for two years, and I truly believe she has single-handedly given us an invaluable push toward success for years to come. Although I will miss working with Jhenai in this capacity day-to-day, I'm thrilled that she'll be remaining with Festival Theatre as an Artistic Associate and contributing her significant talents to our stages!"

Moving into the Managing Director role, Bryan Wakefield has been involved with OPFT since 2009. Bryan has appeared in numerous productions with OPFT, most recently as Benedick in the 2019 production of Much Ado About Nothing. Bryan is an Artistic Associate with OPFT and last year, directed Lauren Gunderson's I and You in a critically-acclaimed collaboration with Open Door Theatre and Gift of Hope, the major organ donor network that serves Illinois. His recent production of The Memo with the Organic Theater Company made the Michael and Mona Heath Fund Favorites for 2019 list, among other accolades for his directing work in both the professional theatre community in Chicago and in university settings. He has an MFA in Theatre Performance from Northern Illinois University and earned a Certificate of Acting from the renowned Moscow Art Theatre. In addition to his theatre career, Bryan has a long history of administrative and managerial experience. He is currently the founder and CEO of Wakefield Financial Services, a consulting company that specializes in bookkeeping and financial services for nonprofit entities.

"Since my first show with OPFT in 2009, the Festival Theatre has been one of my artistic homes to practice and grow as a professional artist. Jhenai Mootz will be leaving some gigantic shoes to fill, but I am ecstatic to work toward creating opportunities for the next generation of artists at Oak Park Festival Theatre. I am deeply honored to have been chosen to work with the Board to realize Barbara Zahora's artistic vision as we begin a new decade, " notes Wakefield.

Anne Rooney, Festival Theatre's Board President, states "Oak Park Festival Theatre has flourished under the expert guiding hand of Jhenai Mootz during her tenure as Managing Director. She has brought so many innovative ideas and improvements to the company, for which we owe her our deep appreciation. Jhenai is beloved by all who have had the honor to work with her, and we are delighted that she will remain a vital member of our community. At the same time, we also welcome the very talented Bryan Wakefield to this next chapter of Festival Theatre's 46-year history, and expect the transition for our patrons to be seamless. We all anticipate a terrific 2020-2021 Season."





