Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces Cast & Crew of TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL

The Oak Park Festival Theatre has announced the cast and production team of its Summer 2025 production, one of William Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL.

Viola, separated from her twin Sebastian, dresses as a boy and works for the Duke Orsino, whom she falls in love with. Orsino is in love with the Countess Olivia, and sends Viola to court her for him, but Olivia falls for Viola instead. Sebastian arrives, causing a flood of mistaken identity, and marries Olivia. Viola then reveals she is a girl and marries Orsino.

The cast features Isabel Lee Roden (Viola), Kason Chesky (Sebastian), Evan Ozer (Orsino), Nathan Hile (Antonio), Noah Lash (Fabian), Madison Kiernan (Olivia), Eli Newman (Feste), Julia Rowley (Maria), Kevin Theis (Sir Toby Belch), and J. Cody Hunt (Sir Andrew Aguecheek).

Under the direction of OPFT Artistic Director Peter G. Andersen, the production team includes Devin Cameron (Lighting Designer), Evan Frank (Set Designer, Prop Designer), Taylor Pfenning (Costume Designer), Andrew Rathgeber (Fight Coordinator), Patrick Starner (Production Manager), Tessa Huber (Assistant Stage Manager), Andy Cahoon (Technical Director).

Oak Park Festival Theatre's paid Apprenticeship Program, now in its 15th year, provides an educational, inspirational, and career-broadening experience for post-high school and undergraduate students in theatre arts. This season's Actor Apprentices are Liam Jeninga, Pedro Jimenez, Jensen Knudsen, Emma Lindermann, Lauren Rainey, and Imran Rizvi; its crew apprentices include Octavio De Oca (Apprentice Assistant Director), Sophia De La Torre and Krista Plogger (Apprentice 2nd Assistant Stage Managers); Dell Block (Apprentice Dramaturg), and Crew Apprentices Amira Brooks and Jules Weir.

Directed by Oak Park Festival Theatre Artistic Director Peter G. Andersen, TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL runs July 5 - August 16, 2025, with previews July 1 - 3, 2025. Tickets ($40) go on sale April 1, 2025 at www.oakparkfestival.com.

