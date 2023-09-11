Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 1 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 2 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff Photo 3 Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 4 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Megon Mcdonough and Fred Simon Pay Tribute to Burt Bachrach and Hal David at the Raue Cent Photo
Megon Mcdonough and Fred Simon Pay Tribute to Burt Bachrach and Hal David at the Raue Center

Enjoy an evening filled with some of the most beloved songs of the last five decades with What The World Needs Now, a powerful tribute to the music of Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

2
MOTHERHOUSE Comes to Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Week Photo
MOTHERHOUSE Comes to Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Week

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble will remount the sold-out world premiere run of Motherhouse by RTE Ensemble member Tuckie White. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
Andy Mientus to Star in JIM HENSONS EMMET OTTERS JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS in Chicago Photo
Andy Mientus to Star in JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS in Chicago

A live theatrical adaptation of “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas” is making its Chicago debut this holiday season, November 14-December 31, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Cabinet of Curiosity to Present OUT LOUD! OUT SPOKEN! Photo
Cabinet of Curiosity to Present OUT LOUD! OUT SPOKEN!

Chicago spectacle event enterprise Cabinet of Curiosity will present Out Loud! Out Spoken!, Chicago’s first human-powered intimate spectacle, Sunday, October 1 from 3 to 6 p.m.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Citadel Theatre (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ring Of Fire
Drury Lane Theatre (8/30-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something's Coming: A Broadway Tribute
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Comedy at Laugh Factory
Laugh Factory Chicago (9/09-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Teatro ZinZanni: Love, Chaos, & Dinner
Cabaret ZaZou (10/05-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gloria Gaynor
Arcada Theatre (11/03-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ComedySportz
iO Theater (10/06-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby
Citadel Theatre Company (4/17-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
Skokie Theatre (9/08-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You