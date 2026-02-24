Theatre 121 Will Bring SINGIN' IN THE RAIN to Woodstock Opera House

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre 121 will present Singin' in the Rain, running February 20-March 1, 2026, at the Woodstock Opera House in Woodstock, Illinois. Tickets range from $17-$35.

Based on the beloved classic film, Singin' in the Rain is a joyful celebration of Hollywood's golden age and the thrilling transition from silent films to "talkies." The story follows matinee idol Don Lockwood, his quick-witted Best Friend Cosmo Brown, and aspiring actress Kathy Selden as they navigate fame, romance, and the chaos of early sound cinema, all while contending with Don's glamorous yet famously tone-deaf co-star, Lina Lamont.

Featuring iconic songs such as "Singin' in the Rain," "Good Morning," "Make 'Em Laugh," and "Moses Supposes," the musical is packed with dazzling choreography, laugh-out-loud comedy, and timeless charm that has captivated audiences for generations.

With music by Nacio Herb Brown, lyrics by Arthur Freed, and a book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Singin' in the Rain remains one of the most enduring and beloved movie musicals of all time. Its stage adaptation brings the same heart, humor, and spectacle to live audiences, complete with tap dancing, physical comedy, and unforgettable characters.

"Singin' in the Rain is a celebration of classic entertainment at its finest," said Anna Choquette, director of Theatre 121's production. "It's a show filled with joy, nostalgia, and moments that make audiences fall in love with musical theatre all over again."