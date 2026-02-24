ONE OF A KIND SPRING SHOW Will Return To The Mart In April

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago’s One of a Kind Spring Show will return to the 7th Floor of THE MART from Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, 2026. The annual three-day event will present original work from more than 350 artists, designers, and makers, including 35 emerging artists and more than 150 participants making their show debut.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and shop directly from jury-selected exhibitors representing a range of disciplines, including fine art, home décor, fashion, jewelry, ceramics, photography, and gourmet goods. The show will also feature dedicated areas such as the Emerging Market for first-time exhibitors and a curated Fine Art Gallery highlighting select works in a gallery setting.

Throughout the weekend, guests can attend live music performances, artist demonstrations at center stage, and explore the Gourmet Market. The Hatchery Pavilion will introduce rising food entrepreneurs, and food and beverages will be available throughout the show floor. Courtesy carts will also be provided for shoppers. Each evening, visitors can head outdoors to view ART on THE MART, the large-scale digital art projection displayed on the façade of THE MART.

Tickets will go on sale online beginning Monday, March 2 via the show’s website.

General Show Information

The One of a Kind Spring Show Chicago will take place at THE MART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor, April 24–26, 2026.

Hours are:

Friday, April 24: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 25: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 26: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 for adult admission (12+) and are valid for re-entry all three days of the show. For tickets and more information, visit http://oneofakindshowchicago.com/.