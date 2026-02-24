Joffrey Ballet to Debut EUGENE ONEGIN in Chicago This June

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Joffrey Ballet will conclude its 2025–26 season with the Chicago premiere of Eugene Onegin, choreographed by Yuri Possokhov. The full-length work will run for 10 performances only, June 4–14, 2026, at the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive.

Inspired by Alexander Pushkin’s poetic novel, Eugene Onegin centers on the titular aristocrat whose encounter with the earnest Tatiana sets in motion a tragic duel, devastating loss, and eventual reckoning. Set within 19th-century Russian society, the ballet explores themes of love, regret, and redemption.

A co-production with San Francisco Ballet, the work features an original score by composer Ilya Demutsky. The creative team reunites collaborators from Possokhov’s 2019 full-length Anna Karenina, including librettist Valeriy Pecheykin, set designer Tom Pye, Costume Designer Tim Yip, lighting designer Jim French, and projection designer Finn Ross.

Eugene Onegin received its world premiere in San Francisco in January 2026 and marks the first full-length co-production between The Joffrey Ballet and San Francisco Ballet.

Performances will feature live music by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.