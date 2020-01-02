New Philharmonic Expands Opera Programming with Three Performances of THE MERRY WIDOW

New Philharmonic, under the direction of Maestro Kirk Muspratt, opens 2020 with Franz Lehár's popular operetta "The Merry Widow," featuring a libretto by Viktor Leon and Leo Stein, at the McAninch Arts Center. Due to the growing popularity of new Philharmonic's winter operas, New Philharmonic has added a 7:30 p.m. performance on Friday, Jan. 24 to the regular two performance run. Other performances are Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. Thisoperetta, staged by Michael La Tour, will be sung in English. A free MAC Chat will take place one hour prior to each performance.

"The Merry Widow" is based an 1861 comedy play, "L'attaché d'ambassade (The Embassy Attaché) by Henri Meilhac and revolves around a rich widow, and her countrymen's attempt to keep her money in the principality by finding her the right husband. New Philharmonic's production will be set in the audacious, stylish, fun and madcap 1920s.

So many men, so little time. Hannah Glawari has all the money to save the bankrupt country of Pontevedro and all the eligible bachelors in Paris, but what she really wants is her long-lost love. Count Danilo, forbidden to wed Hannah when childhood sweethearts, has been charged with saving Pontevedro, but Hanna's recent widow's fortune has turned the tables. The most ravishing of operettas concludes with a party a la Café de Maxim's complete with dancing girls.

"The Merry Widow" stars Alisa Jordheim (soprano) as Hannah Glawari, Jesse Donner (baritone) as Count Danilo Danilovitch, Katherine Weber (mezzo-soprano) as Valencienne and Judd James (tenor) as Camille de Rosillon; with Aaron Wardell (Baron Mirko Zeta), Sean Stanton (Vicomte Cascada), Matthew Greenblatt (Raoul de S. Brioche), Douglas Peters (Bogdanovitch), Brooklyn Snow (Sylviane), Lillie Ruben (Kromow), Allison Cook (Olga), Evan Bravos (Pritschitsch), Erika Morrison (Praskovia), Lisa Khristina (Zo-Zo) and Stage Director La Tour in a cameo role as the clerk Njegus. They will be supported by a 21-person ensemble of chorus, grissettes and supers.

New Philharmonic, under the direction of Maestro Kirk Muspratt, presents "The Merry Widow" at the McAninch Arts Center, located on the campus of College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $59. For tickets or more information, call 630.942.4000 or visit AtTheMAC.org.

New Philharmonic, the only professional orchestra based in DuPage County, Ill., has inspired classical music enthusiasts in Chicago and the suburbs for more than 40 years. It continues to thrive with the goal to give innovative treatment to both classic compositions and modern works while striving to make the music accessible to new audiences and youth through a variety of educational efforts. The orchestra was honored with the Illinois Council of Orchestras' 2017 ICO Award for Professional Orchestra of the Year. Today, under the direction of Kirk Muspratt, named 2018 Conductor of the Year (Professional Orchestra) by Illinois Council of Orchestras, New Philharmonic consists of more than 60 professional musicians and performs more than a dozen concerts a year, reaching more than 7,500 from the greater Chicago area annually.





