New American Folk Theatre Stages World Premiere of MY LIFE IS A COUNTRY SONG

New American Folk Theatre presents the world premiere musical MY LIFE IS A COUNTRY SONG by Co-Artistic Director Anthony Whitaker, the story of a woman starting her life over after a failed and abusive marriage in early 1980s South Carolina. Directed by Company Member Sarah Gise* with music direction by Joey Harbert, this new musical features a score inspired by country music of the late '70s and early '80s and explores how family and chosen family can save us from ourselves.

MY LIFE IS A COUNTRY SONG will play a limited three-week run November 1 - 21, 2019 at Chief O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant, 3471 N. Elston Ave. in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Sunday, October 6 at newamericanfolktheatre.org. The press opening Sunday, November 3 at 6 pm.

The cast includes NAFT Company Members Kelly Combs*, Charlie Irving* and Kirk Jackson* with Lena Dudley, Joey Harbert and Judy Lea Steele.

It's 1980 in Greenville, South Carolina and Donna has found herself in a country song cliché - she left her abusive husband, moved into a house of her own, and for the first time is in control of her life. But the trauma of her past keeps haunting her and Donna finds that her life is becoming a song she's heard too many times. This actor-musician based musical tells the story of moving on after a failed marriage and the support system that can come from good friends and family. With Donna at the lead, a country band takes you through her lessons of redemption and hope.

The production team includes Peter Gertas (scenic and props design), Kate Setzer Kamphausen (costume design) and Claire Yearman (fight choreography).

Special thanks to costume partner OUTSKIRTS Vintage.

Photo: (left to right) Lena Dudley, Charlie Irving and Kelly Combs in a publicity image for New American Folk Theatre's world premiere musical MY LIFE IS A COUNTRY SONG. Photo by Joey Harbart.





