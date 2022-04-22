NOW THAT'S WHAT WE CALL A POP-UP Announced At Replay Lincoln Park's Latest Experience, ReplaY2k

Oops, we did it again! The best of the 2000s are back and larger than life at Replay Lincoln Park's latest experience, ReplaY2K. The city's favorite pop-up bar, located at 2833 N. Sheffield, will open its latest pop up to the public today, Friday, April 22 and run through May 31.

Replay Lincoln Park will transform its space into iconic moments from the early 2000s such as homages to Radio Shack and Blockbuster, references to Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' legendary denim ensemble and N'SYNC's No Strings Attached album cover, along with themed trivia nights, boy band karaoke, themed cocktails and menu items, and much more. This event and all of the games are free, with no reservations, tickets, or tokens required.

The ReplaY2K pop up will offer millennials a walk down memory lane as they relive their childhood and early teenage years with the songs, places and people that made it all iconic including Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys, the iconic Blockbuster and Radio Shack, among others. ReplaY2K will also host a Millennium NYE celebration in homage to 12/31/1999 on May 21 that will include a champagne toast, party favors, and a balloon drop. Other activations planned include weekly themed trivia nights, movie nights with complimentary popcorn, boy band karaoke to bust out the decade's best choreographed numbers live DJ sets from Wednesday through Sunday, an exclusive Britney Spears cover night, a 2000s fashion show to really test out what's cheugy and what's trendy, and more to be announced soon.

Millennials will also sip to better days with Replay Lincoln Park's extensive Y2K-themed specialty cocktail menu, featuring the Fizzy McQuire, Chips Don't Lie, Burn Book, Drink-182, It's Britney B*tch, Blockbuster Night and Da Bomb, along with After School Snack and Dial-Up Shots. ZiZi Café and 2ndKitchen will also offer simple menu delights including pizza puffs, corn dogs, nachos and good ol' chicken nuggets.

The ReplaY2K pop-up is 21+ and is reservation free. No masks or vaccinations required, but please ask to respect everyone who still chooses to wear masks, including staff.



Replay Lincoln Park features over 60+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball, and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for great fun from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. - 2 a.m., 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday.

For more information or to reserve tickets to select events, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com, call (773) 665-5660.