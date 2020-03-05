NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Speaker Series Returns To The Auditorium, May 5

The Auditorium Theatre's 2019-20 National Geographic Live Speaker Series returns on May 5, 2020 with Ocean Soul, featuring National Geographic explorer and photographer Brian Skerry.

"We are excited to conclude our fantastic 2019-20 National Geographic Live Speaker Series with the award-winning photographer Brian Skerry," says Rich Regan, Auditorium Theatre CEO. "Skerry's images of marine wildlife are incredible, and I look forward to hearing his captivating stories about how he captured them."

Skerry has been a National Geographic photographer since 1998, and was named a National Geographic Photography Fellow in 2014. He has covered a wide range of stories for the magazine, from the harp seal's struggle to survive in frozen waters to the alarming decrease in the world's fisheries to dolphin intelligence. He also has covered predatory sharks, the plight of the right whale, and the decline in healthy coral reefs around the world. In 2017, National Geographic Books published SHARK, a collection of some of Skerry's most breathtaking images of sharks from throughout his career.

Skerry dives eight months of the year, often in extreme conditions beneath Arctic ice or in predator-infested waters, and has spent more than 10,000 hours underwater, creating images so vivid that they sometimes appear to have been shot in a studio. He has even lived at the bottom of the sea to get close to his subjects. Skerry has emerged as a leading voice for marine conservation, and his powerful presentations showcase his award-winning imagery and thrilling wildlife encounters while also inspiring reverence for the marine world and offering hope for protecting our oceans.

Tickets are $42 and $54 and are available online at AuditoriumTheatre.org, by phone at 312.341.2300, or in person at the Auditorium Theatre Box Office (50 E Ida B Wells Dr). Ocean Soul is a part of the National Geographic Live Speaker Series, which also includes Adventures Among Orangutans (March 10) and offers a 15% discount. A family pack is available for a 10% discount (for 4-5 people) or 15% (for 6 or more people), discount automatically applies at checkout. Discounted tickets are also available for groups of 10 or more people.





