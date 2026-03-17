Chicago Cabaret Week Returns in May 2026 for a 10-Day Series of Events

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Now in its fifth year, Chicago Cabaret Week will run from Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 17 — with more than 20 shows in venues throughout the city and suburbs. All shows offer tickets at $30 or less, excluding fees. Reservations are strongly recommended.

The ten-day event has become a popular part of Chicago's expansive festival calendar and showcases the diversity within a vibrant Chicago cabaret community — featuring blues, Broadway, burlesque, jazz, R&B, American Songbook, and world music. The venues include night clubs, small theatres, restaurants, community centers and piano bars.

This year's lineup includes cabaret artists performing their signature shows, as well as a variety of tribute shows celebrating musical icons and celebrities, eras in popular music, and shows focused on social issues. Casts range from soloists to ensemble casts, and piano bar performers taking song requests.

According to Chicago Cabaret Week's managing director Anne Burnell, cabaret is one of Chicago's oldest art forms, going back over 110 years. Cabaret Week is a celebration of the storied history and vibrant community that continues to deliver entertaining and relevant shows in intimate venues and to elevate the artist-audience experience.

Chicago Cabaret Week is produced by the non-profit cabaret organizations Chicago Cabaret Professionals and Working In Concert, with support from Choose Chicago, Illinois Arts Council, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and WDCB 90.9 FM radio.

A complete Chicago Cabaret Week lineup will be introduced by March 30.