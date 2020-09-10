NADA Announces First Chicago Gallery Open

New Initiative Highlights Chicago's Arts Community with Online-Offline Event,September 30–October 4, 2020.

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, is pleased to announce the first Chicago Gallery Open, in partnership with Artlogic. Taking place September 30-October 4, 2020, the new hybrid online-offline event will showcase online presentations and in-person viewings from Chicago galleries, non-profits, and artist-run spaces.

The Chicago Gallery Open will feature online presentations of available artworks from participating galleries; exhibition listings to promote in-person, by-appointment viewings; and a programming series organized in collaboration with participants to be hosted locally in Chicago and online. Designed by Artlogic and built on their Online Viewing Room technology and e-commerce services, the Chicago Gallery Open will present artworks in a centralized dynamic online platform, creating an engaging and unique purchasing experience for collectors. Through the collaborative efforts of NADA and all of the participants, this new event will use this moment to focus on the vitality, importance, and eccentricity of the Chicago art community.

Each participating gallery is invited to present artworks from or relating to their concurrent exhibition to be included in the online platform for the five-day event.

"This new Gallery Open initiative will offer a window into the galleries, non-profit organizations, and artist-run spaces of Chicago-during a time on the art calendar when many are typically visiting the city-and a program to engage the local public to visit gallery exhibitions across the city, in-person and by appointment," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs.

"We are delighted to continue our ongoing partnership with NADA to create the online platform for the Chicago Gallery Open," said Artlogic CEO Peter Chater. "This format of event is an excellent example of how we as a global art community can adapt to changing times. The platform celebrates the in-person art experience by driving foot-traffic to galleries at a local level whilst harnessing the unique attributes of digital to connect galleries to audiences worldwide. We believe this format can act as a model for future events."

The Chicago Gallery Open follows the success of the NADA New York Gallery Open, an annual event that takes place during Armory Week in lieu of a traditional art fair. The second edition of the New York Gallery Open featured over 60 art galleries, non-profits, and alternative spaces across New York City, and included a programming series of guided tours, artist talks, performances, dinners, and special events. Additionally, the Chicago Gallery Open builds upon the momentum of last year's Chicago Invitational, a contemporary art fair that took place throughout the iconic Chicago Athletic Association hotel last year, featuring over 30 exhibitors from around the world.

More information about the Chicago Gallery Open can be found at chicagogalleryopen.org

In addition to the first Chicago Gallery Open, NADA Miami will return this December 1-5 with an international series of physical presentations by participating galleries, and online, in a newly-designed digital format. Exhibitors are invited to take creative approaches to installing artworks-whether in a gallery, apartment or artist's studio-and are encouraged to collaborate with other participants in shared spaces. Accompanying the fair, the NADA Presents programming series will continue to showcase conversations and performances from the defining voices of contemporary art and culture.

