Music Theater Works to Host ANNIE Auditions Through Late May

Music Theater Works will hold auditions and “pawditions” for the fourth and final production of its 2025 season, Annie, in the George Van DusenTheatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts December 18 - January 4. Annie, with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin and book by Thomas Meehan, is directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan and choreographed by MollyAnne Nunn and music directed by Linda Madonia.

Video auditions may be submitted from today, Monday, May 19, through Friday, May 30, via this link: https://forms.gle/FfNRCseQJyKEi2fp9. Dance and other call backs are scheduled for the week of June 9 at Music Theater Works, 516 4th Street. For more on available roles and additional audition information, CLICK HERE. For “pawditions,” please send an audition video of the pet to casting@musictheaterworks.org.

For more than 100 years, the beloved story of a spunky, red-headed orphan who lands a holiday stay with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, a billionaire trying to do good has delighted and inspired audiences around the world. Perfect for the holidays and the whole family, Annie, winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written including “Tomorrow,” “NYC,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” and others.

ABOUT General Auditions

General submissions are now being accepted today through May 30 for Annie, performance dates: December 18 - January 4. Auditions will only be accepted through the Google Form in this link: https://forms.gle/FfNRCseQJyKEi2fp9. For more on available roles and additional audition information go to https://docs.google.com/document/d/1EiyPCNBZtCzhoYLztJvu4DX6B8Kd5wGwImS03NExloE/edit?usp=sharing.



ABOUT “Pawditions”

Music Theater Works is looking for a preferably long haired and yellow/tan; OtterHound, Labradoodle, Golden Lab/Retriever. Talented dogs to appear during the December run should have the following skills:

Well behaved/trained

Sit for long periods of time

Come/sit/look on command

Good with children/loud noises/bright lights.

Possibly "kiss" on command.

The performing pup and handler/owner would need to be available for at least five rehearsals during the rehearsal process, tech and the performances, December 18, 2025 - January 4, 2026. Video submissions of the pet should be sent to casting@musictheaterworks.org.

