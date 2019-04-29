Music Forward Foundation To Present Free ConcertÂ 

The Music Forward Foundation will present a free music showcase featuring emerging Chicago musicians chosen for the 2019 "Bringing Down the House" artist development program on May 19 at the House of Blues Chicago.

The concert will feature performances by local artists Andre, Kinda Cookin', Luna Monet, Monarchy Over Monday, Rated by Greatness, TStar and TY, who were handpicked from hundreds of applicants by Live Nation talent buyers to participate in the program.

Bringing Down the House is a free program that helps youth ages 14-20 who aspire to careers in the music business. The program helps them navigate the industry, learn business strategies, and develop the knowledge and confidence to pursue a career. It inspires musical careers by cultivating and celebrating emerging artists, connecting them to industry insiders and showcasing their talents on legendary stages nationwide.

As part of the Live Nation Entertainment and House of Blues organizations, the nonprofit Music Forward Foundation offers an unmatched, nationwide network of music industry professionals to help guide tomorrow's music innovators and leaders. In 25 years the Foundation has impacted over 1 million young lives and invested $25 million in transformational programs for youth nationwide.

Artists are selected based on talent, originality and sound quality for the annual Bringing Down the House program. This year's class participates in a series of interactive workshops on Saturdays throughout the spring of 2019. During the working sessions participants connect with industry leaders from companies such as Live Nation, House of Blues, Capitol Records, Quincy Jones Productions, MGM Resorts International, Warner/Chappell Music, Island Records, and TuneCore to learn more about the music business, marketing, stage presence and live production.

The Bringing Down the House Class of 2019 showcase will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 North Dearborn St., at 7 p.m.

Free tickets can be obtained the night of the show at the box office or in advance at

HouseofBlues.com/Chicago





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You