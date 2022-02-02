Metropolis School Of The Performing Arts Cabaret Presents IT'S TIME TO DANCE

SOPA Cabaret returns to Metropolis School of the Performing arts with It's Time to Dance: A Celebration! March 13, 2022.



Metropolis School of the Performing Arts students grades 4-10 will perform in It's Time to Dance: A Celebration!, an original cabaret performance written by Metropolis Voice Faculty Tiffany Gates and Nathan W. Brown. Students will be featured in solos and ensembles along with faculty as they sing and dance on the Metropolis stage celebrating the art of singing, acting, and dancing.

This cabaret will use music from Broadway musicals, rock and roll, pop, jazz and more! Songs include "It's Time to Dance" (The Prom), "Dancing in the Street" (Motown), "Footloose" (Footloose), "Don't Stop Me Now" (Queen), and many more!



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



SOPA Cabaret - It's Time to Dance: A Celebration! will be held Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $10, Student tickets are $6 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.