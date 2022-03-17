Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents SHOUT! The Mod Musical

SHOUT! The Mod Musical is a tribute to the dynamic, independent singers of the '60s at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 28 - June 11, 2022.

An irresistible array of powerhouse songs, far out fashion, and groovy dance moves, SHOUT! The Mod Musical transports audiences to the 1960s. This musical revue rolls out arrangements of the decade's hits including To Sir with Love, Downtown, Son of a Preacher Man, Windy, and more classics. SHOUT! follows five British women as they navigate the decade, chronicling the vibrant '60s like flipping through a musical magazine. A tribute to the dynamic, independent singers of the era featuring Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Cilla Black, and many more who were instrumental in redefining society's attitudes toward gender. Dig out your tie-dyed tees and bell-bottom jeans and get ready to sing and dance along, as SHOUT! has all the vintage nostalgia you've been looking for.

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Director Madison Smith is working with an extremely talented cast, including local performers Haley Bolithon and Marcela Ferrarone of Arlington Heights, Annie Beaubien of Barrington, and Kelli Clevenger of Elgin.

Preview Performances of SHOUT! The Mod Musical are April 28 - May 1, 2022; Regular Run Performances are May 5 - June 11, 2022. Preview Tickets are $35; Regular Run Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Metropolis' cast for SHOUT! The Mod Musical includes Haley Bolithon (Red), Kelli Clevenger (Orange), Carleigh Ray (Yellow), Ashlyn Seehafer (Green), and Anna Seibert (Blue), with Meg Elliott (Voiceover). Understudies include Annie Beaubien (u/s Green), Becca Duff (u/s Orange), Marcela Ferrarone (u/s Red), Kaitlyn Serketich (u/s Yellow), and Caitlin Wolfe (u/s Blue).

SHOUT! The Mod Musical is created by Philip George & David Lowenstein. Directed by Madison Smith, Assistant Directed by Christa Retka, Music Directed by Kenneth McMullen, Choreographed by Jenilee Houghton. Designers are Charles Blunt (Lighting Designer), Cindy Moon (Costume Designer), David Moreland (Technical Director), Theresa Neumayer (Properties Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer), Alice Salazar (Wig Designer), Rachel Seabaugh (Scenic & Projections Designer), Linda Scheufler (Dramaturg), and Saren Nofs Snyder (Dialect Coach). Assistant Production Manager is Alexis Nau.

Supporting Show Sponsors for SHOUT! The Mod Musical are FASTSIGNS Elk Grove Village and Keswick Jewelers; Choreography Sponsor is Lynn & Doug Steffen; Season Costume Storage Sponsor is Jennifer Burnidge, State Farm, CLU, CHFC; Season Paint Sponsor is Marc Poulos Painting.

SHOUT! The Mod Musical is part of The Metropolis 2021-2022 subscription series, which concludes with the joyful Alan Menken musical comedy smash Sister Act (July 14 - August 27, 2022).

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.