Metropolis Announces LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, THE PRODUCERS and More for 20th Anniversary Season

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced its 2020-2021 Season.

The 2020-2021 Season at Metropolis includes a series of popular theater productions:

· Deviously delicious sci-fi smash hit musical Little Shop of Horrors (September 17 - October 31, 2020)

· Comedic thriller Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (January 28 - March 13, 2021)

· Tony Award record breaking comedy The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical (April 29 - June 12, 2021)

· Finger-snapping revue My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra (July 15 - August 28, 2021)

Tickets are $35 for previews and $40 for regular run shows and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, by emailing customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or by calling the Box Office at 847.577.5982 x239. Become a Subscriber and see all 4 shows and save over 30% off the single ticket price, or choose Flex and select 3 shows and save 25% or more from the single ticket price:

4 Shows at Regular Price $140-$160; 4 Show Subscription Price $95-$110

3 Shows at Regular Price $105-$120; 3 Show Subscription Price $75-$90

Subscribers enjoy additional benefits, including easy ticket exchanges at the Box Office window or via mail or phone, 10% off tickets to select shows all year long, and talkbacks with actors and directors on select dates.

Little Shop of Horrors - Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken

Deviously delicious sci-fi smash hit musical Little Shop of Horrors has devoured audience's hearts for decades. During a solar eclipse, shy, love-struck floral assistant Seymour discovers a strange and unusual plant he names "Audrey II" - after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-wailing carnivore plant promises the lonely florist fame, fortune, and escape from life on skid row with the girl of his dreams, as long as he keeps supplying the menace with its fix: a steady supply of blood. Suddenly, Seymour discovers Audrey II's alien origins and quest for world domination. Little Shop of Horrors is a charming, quirky, tongue-in-cheek comedy from the creative geniuses Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin). Rated PG-13.

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery - By Ken Ludwig

The play's afoot! The award-winning comedic mastermind Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle's classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Equal parts comedy and thriller, the world's favorite detective, Sherlock Holmes, is on the case. The heirs of the Baskerville line are being eliminated one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and faithful companion Dr. Watson reluctantly travel to Devonshire where they are forced to brave its desolate moors. The duo must unravel a web of murky clues before this family curse dooms its newest heir. The investigators attempt to escape peril and deceit, as a small group of actors portrays over forty characters with wit, silly accents, and clever disguises. Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be. Rated PG-13.

The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical - Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

Failed Broadway producer, Max Bialystock, is desperate to strike it rich. A chance meeting with Leo Bloom, a mild-mannered accountant with big show business dreams of his own, sparks an unlikely partnership. Instead of producing a Broadway hit, the two discover they can become filthy-rich by producing an epic flop. This scheme catapults the greedy pair on a mission: find the worst director, the worst cast and the worst musical in the history of theater. To their dismay, the surefire miss is hailed a smashing success, throwing the devious plan into chaos. The Producers sets the standard for outrageous, in-your-face humor. Winner of a record twelve Tony Awards, this politically incorrect classic skewers traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an "equal opportunity offender!" Rated R.

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra - Created by David Grapes and Todd Olson, Book by Todd Olson

My Way is an award-winning, finger-snapping revue featuring countless songs recorded by crooning legend Frank Sinatra. This classy tribute transports you into the swinging era of "Old Blue Eyes", while showcasing some of the 20th century's most beautiful and popular songs. My Way features captivating singers, each highlighting a key element of "The Chairman of the Board's" one of a kind talent. Take a trip down memory lane while celebrating Sinatra's remarkable five-decade career. Unforgettable songs include: All of Me, Fly Me to the Moon, Strangers in the Night, New York New York, The Way You Look Tonight and many more. Let's fall in love and fly away with the music of one of the most celebrated recording artists of all time, just as he would have wanted it: a few stories, a few drinks, and plenty of knockout tunes. Rated PG-13.

Metropolis is closely monitoring all current guidelines and mandates. Little Shop of Horrors will most likely take place with socially distanced seating with a limited seating capacity, face masks are likely to be required, and increased cleaning efforts will be in place. We will continue to update patrons with more specific information as it becomes available. The safety of our patrons, staff and artists is our ongoing priority.





