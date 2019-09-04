Mercury Theater Chicago and Music Box Theatre Screen MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL

Mercury Theater Chicago announced today a partnership with the Music Box Theatre to present an exclusive screening of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," on Sunday, September 29 at 7 p.m. in the theater's main screening room at 3733 North Southport Ave. The event will feature appearances by the cast of Mercury Theater Chicago's production of SPAMALOT, running through November 3.

Originally directed by Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones, "Holy Grail" remains one of the most prolific comedies of all time. The film follows a comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and framed by a modern-day murder investigation. When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of horrors, including a persistent Black Knight, a three-headed giant, a cadre of shrubbery-challenged knights, the perilous Castle Anthrax, a killer rabbit, a house of virgins, and a handful of rude Frenchmen. Tickets for the screening are $11, and are available online at musicboxtheatre.com

In 2005, the film inspired a Broadway musical, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, which went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The show was originally developed and received its world-premiere in Chicago. Mercury Theater Chicago's production marks its triumphant return to the city where improvisational comedy began.

Mercury Theater Chicago's production of SPAMALOT runs from August 30 through November 3. The press opening is Sunday, September 8 at 7pm. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 8pm, Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm and Sundays at 3pm.Individual tickets range from $40-$80 and are available online at www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com, over the phone at 773.325.1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater box office at 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago.





