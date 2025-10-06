Mandala Arts to Present Homeward: Movement, Memory, And Moments That Shape History

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mandala South Asian Performing Arts will continue its 10th anniversary season with the premiere of Homeward: Movement, Memory, and Moments that Shape History, a movement journey through migration, identity, and belonging. Performances are October 10 at 4 and 7 p.m. at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 East Chicago Avenue, Naperville.

A collaboration between Mandala Founding Artistic Director Pranita Nayar and choreographer Kevin Iega Jeff, Homeward blends contemporary, modern, ballet, and African diasporic movement with pedestrian gesture and classical South Asian dance traditions. Homeward is a transformative community-centered dance performance that engages participants of all experience levels-from emerging dancers to seasoned professionals-to share their own migration stories through dance. Musician and storyteller Shanta Nurullah also performs.



In addition to examining the meaning of "home" through the expressive power of movement, Homeward reflects on the historical and emotional impact of two pivotal pieces of U.S. legislation. "This year, 2025, is the 60th anniversary of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which was an outcome of the Civil Rights Act of 1964," said Nayar. "The development and production of Homeward is my recognition and respect for the Black community, who paved the way for many immigrants, including those from South Asia, to call the U.S. their home."

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts presents the premiere of Homeward: Movement, Memory, and Moments that Shape History Friday, October 10 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Wentz Hall, North Central College, 171 East Chicago Avenue, Naperville.

Admission is free; reservations are recommended at eventcombo.com/e/homeward-a-movement-journey-through-migration-identity--belo-76341.