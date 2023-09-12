MOTHERHOUSE Comes to Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Week

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble will remount the sold-out world premiere run of Motherhouse by RTE Ensemble member Tuckie White, directed by Azar Kazemi this fall. New tickets are now available through for the September 14-20, 2023 at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, 5779 N. Ridge Avenue in Chicago, (773) 334-7728 or Click Here.

Due to artist schedules, the limited, two-week run MUST CLOSE September 30, 3023.

The cast includes RTE members Mary Cross (Tucker), Jessica Ervin (Annie), Meighan Gerachis (Weezie), Tara Mallen (Lizzie), Jane Baxter Miller (Barbie), with Andi Muriel (understudy/Annie).



In Motherhouse, a young woman enlists the help of her four aunts to create an authentic eulogy for her recently deceased mother. What begins as a small act of family solidarity quickly spirals into darkly comic chaos as they attempt to capture the spirit of the departed. Motherhouse is a wickedly funny, wickedly human story about the painful, messy momentum of grief.

Playwright Tuckie White comments, “I believe humor is invaluable in the performance, writing, and expression of stories. It is the spoonful of sugar, the release of tension, the small yet profound mercy that allows us to absorb and process narratives that explore the painful, challenging, and messy aspects of humanity. “



“Motherhouse expresses the heart and soul of all that Rivendell has to offer—new work developed in-house, featuring contributions from a cadre of genius artists, most of whom are longtime Ensemble members. The production is steeped in the richness of collaborative history and as a result sings with the life it illuminates. It is the absolute embodiment of Rivendell's nearly 30 years of excellence. It’s the kind of work Chicago expects from Rivendell, and we are delighted to share it all with you-both the bitter and the sweet,” comments Artistic Director Tara Mallen. “The response to this production has been so supportive and enthusiastic. We are so thrilled to be able to extend for additional performance weeks—and we look forward to having Kirstin Fitzgerald join our ensemble cast.”



The creative team features RTE members Janice Pytel (costume design), Victoria Deiorio (sound design), Evan Sposato (production manager & technical director) and Jerre Dye (dramaturg), with Lauren M. Nichols (set design) and Gabrielle Strong (lighting design). RTE member Pat Fries is the Production Stage Manager.