MJ THE MUSICAL and More to Return to Broadway in Chicago

Broadway In Chicago will present the return of three spectacular Broadway productions: the iconic MJ THE MUSICAL, THE BOOK OF MORMON: 9-Time Tony Award Winner Musical, and the inspirational and illuminating SIX.

MJ THE MUSICAL

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.)

Aug. 12 – 31, 2025

Back by overwhelming demand, the multiple Tony Award winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to Chicago! Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and Signature Sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Don’t miss your chance to experience the show that’s electrifying sold-out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany; and Sydney, Australia -- once again at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre August 2025.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.)

Oct. 14 – 19, 2025

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

SIX

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.)

Dec. 2 - 14, 2025

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the

microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

