MAC Announces 2025-2026 Performance Series With Paul Riser, Soweto Gospel Choir, Ailey II And More

The McAninch Arts Center has announced its 2025-2026 Performance Series. The MAC’s 2025-2026 season is now available to renewing subscribers. Subscriptions go on sale to the public July 8. Single-event tickets go on sale Aug. 8.

Says MAC Director Diana Martinez, “The MAC’s 2025-2026 season will feature artists never before seen at MAC including one of Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comedians of All Time, Paul Reiser and the soul stirring Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, a handpicked lineup of the nation’s top tribute sensations including ‘Are You Ready For It?’ celebrating Taylor Swift, the soulful storytelling of ‘I Am, He Said,’ honoring Neil Diamond, the iconic hits of ‘The Life and Music of George Michael’ and the stadium-shaking power of ‘One Night of Queen’ starring Gary Mullen. It will also feature the return of MAC favorites such as WGN’s Pat Tomasulo, the incredible 11-member a cappella phenomenon Voctave and the critically acclaimed dance company Ailey II.”

The MAC’s Performance Series season opens Sept. 28 with one of the longest-running one-man comedies in Broadway history, Steve Solomon’s “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy.” Other comedy highlights include the return of Capitol Fools with their hallmark brand of of-the-moment equal opportunity political musical satire (Oct. 12), the MAC debut of Paul Reiser, one of Hollywood’s most prolific and hilarious creatives (Oct. 17) and, following her sold out MAC engagement last fall, the return of comedy legend Paula Poundstone (Jan. 24).

Music is always an exciting part of a MAC season and this year that is especially true with the soul-stirring harmonies of the Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, bringing their “Peace” tour to the MAC (Nov. 8) and the critically acclaimed International Guitar Night (March 6). For the hottest music of the 1960s to today, the MAC has tributes to some of the biggest musical icons in Billboard history: “I Am, He Said” - Celebrating the Music of Neil Diamond (Oct. 18), “The Life & Music of George Michael” (Nov. 9), “Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience” (Nov. 21), “TOP OF THE WORLD - A Carpenters Tribute” (Nov. 23) and “One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works” (March 28).

The world-class beauty and strength of Ailey II (Oct. 25), Cirque Kalabanté (Feb. 7) and Drum Tao (March 14) are three examples of family friendly events in this exciting season spanning artistic and geographic boundaries. The season also includes performances by the MAC’s two professional companies in residence – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic. As previously announced, New Philharmonic, under the baton of Maestro Kirk Muspratt, will be joined by the 80 voice Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus and soloists for Orff’s monumental “Carmina Burana” in their season opener (Oct. 4 & 5). Buffalo Theatre Ensemble kicks off their 2025-2026 season in November with the final chapter of the “Christmas at Pemberley” trilogy, “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon (Nov. 20-Dec. 21) and also welcomes new leadership from Artistic Director Gus Menary and Associate Artistic Director Daniel Milhouse.

In addition to those professional productions, the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage Theater, Music and Dance student performances and concerts. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks film series and 2026 summer’s Lakeside Pavilion series. Visit AtTheMAC.org for more information about these and other events.

Tickets for the MAC’s 2025-2026 season are now on sale by subscription to renewing subscribers. Subscriptions go on sale to the general public July 8. Subscribers enjoy discounted tickets and receive special perks and benefits including priority seating, free exchanges, a Fast Pass Lane at concessions, invitations to VIP events, free subscription to West Suburban Living magazine, a 10% discount at the MAC gift shop and more. For more information call 630.942.4000 or visit AtTheMAC.org.

