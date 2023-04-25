Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Opera of Chicago to Hold Dance Auditions for AIDA in May

Aida is casting 8 male-presenting dancers and 1 male-presenting cover plus one female-presenting dancer and one female-presenting cover.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for solo dancers with significant stage experience for its upcoming production of Aida by Giuseppe Verdi. The production was originally staged by acclaimed director Francesca Zambello. Jessica Lang is the choreographer and August Tye is the ballet mistress.

Aida is casting 8 male-presenting dancers and 1 male-presenting cover plus one female-presenting dancer and one female-presenting cover. The choreographer, Jessica Lang, is seeking dancers with classical training and strong partnering skills.

Male-presenting dancers should be 5 foot 7 inches or taller. Female-presenting dancers should be 5 foot 4 inches or taller.

Dancers of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply.

Rehearsals will begin February 12, 2024, with ten (10) performances running from Saturday, March 9 through Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The deadline to register for this audition is Monday, May 15, 2023, at 5:00pm CT

The schedule for Sunday, May 21 is as follows:
9:00am - Check-in: must arrive by 9:30am
10:00am - Warm-up class
11:00am - Audition begins: should conclude no later than 5:00pm, likely earlier

For the auditions, male-presenting dancers should bring jazz shoes and female-presenting dancers should bring ballet shoes. Pointe is not required.

For further information on audition requirements and registration, please email your résumé and headshot via attachment to balletaud@lyricopera.org. Auditions will be by invitation only.

Please be prepared to show a government-issued photo identification card to gain access to the audition. All applicants must have valid eligibility to work in the United States. Lyric Opera will not apply for working permits for foreign dancers.

Artists at Lyric Opera of Chicago are represented by the American Guild of Musical Artists. Should you be hired for Aida you will be required to join this union, if you are not already a member.

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Lyric Opera of Chicago does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, parental status, veteran status, or any other
protected status under applicable laws. We encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply.



