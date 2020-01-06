Lyric Opera Of Chicago Announces Chorus Auditions

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions in March 2020 for experienced, classically trained singers who are seeking professional positions in the company's choral ensemble for the 2020|21 season.

The 2020|21 performance season runs from September 17, 2020 through April 11, 2021. Rehearsals will begin in early to mid-August. A full (tentative) schedule of rehearsals and performances will be provided prior to the commencement of rehearsals.

General Auditions will be held at the Lyric Opera House (20 N Wacker Dr., Chicago) on the following dates:

Preliminary Auditions:

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Friday, March 6, 2020

Saturday, March 7, 2020

5-8pm

5-8pm

1-3pm & 4-8pm

11am-2pm

Applicants must sing a preliminary audition to be considered for a callback audition. Please note that callback auditions are not always requested of singers in consideration for contracts.

Callback Auditions:

Saturday, March 7, 2020

3-6pm

AUDITIONS ARE BY INVITATION ONLY

For audition consideration, singers must submit a cover letter that states your first, second, and third preferences of audition dates, along with a current résumé, a headshot, and contact information for two references of recognized musical authority with whom you have worked. Please ensure your references are notified that Lyric may contact them.

Singers should submit materials to:

choraud@lyricopera.org

OR mail to:

Chorus Auditions Coordinator

Lyric Opera of Chicago

20 N Wacker Dr., Suite 860

Chicago, IL 60606

Ensure that your materials are received by 5pm CST on Monday, February 24, 2020. Late applications will not be considered.

Successful applicants are expected to prepare two opera arias that best demonstrate your vocal ability. These arias must be sung in two contrasting languages and must be memorized. Singers may be asked to sight-read. The ability to read and memorize music quickly and accurately is a must. You should anticipate an audition lasting no longer than four minutes; please plan your repertoire accordingly.

Lyric Opera of Chicago will furnish an accompanist. You must provide a legible copy of each aria, in the correct key, for the accompanist.

You are required to prove United States citizenship; permanent residency; or possess, at the time of the audition, legal permission to work in the United States of America during the rehearsal and performance period.

Please note that guests will not be permitted into the audition site.

Lyric Opera of Chicago employs a professional chorus under an AGMA (American Guild of Musical Artists) contract. You need not be a union member to audition.

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Lyric Opera of Chicago does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, parental status, veteran status, or any other protected status under applicable laws. We encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply.

For more information, please call the audition hotline at 312.827.3548, email choraud@lyricopera.org, or visit our website at lyricopera.org/auditions.





