Lookingglass Theatre Announces SUNSET 1919: A RITUAL

Lookingglass Theatre Company commemorates the start of the 1919 Chicago race riots, incited by the tragic murder of Eugene Williams, a Black teenager stoned to death after drifting into a "whites only" section of Lake Michigan.

By establishing an artistic ritual featuring music, movement, art and word, Sunset 1919 is meant to peacefully honor the lives of Black humans impacted by the deadly racial attacks that swept the nation that summer, the roots of which stretch back across centuries, and the fruits of which we continue to pluck - a moment in an unbroken line.

You're invited to join Lookingglass for Sunset 1919: A Ritual on Tuesday, July 27 at 7PM at the Eugene Williams Memorial Marker; 125 Fort Dearborn Drive, Chicago (¼ mile north of 31st Street Beach). Sunset 1919: A Ritual is free to attend, we ask that you sign up to receive event updates.

Sign up and more information: https://lookingglasstheatre.org/event/sunset-1919-a-ritual/.