Lindo Theatre in Freeport Will Reopen June 26

According to WREX, Lindo Theatre in Freeport will reopen on Friday, June 26.

"It's a new setting, a new sort of escape and that's really what we are trying to achieve. At the end of the day, that's what going out to the movies is," said Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson.

Guests will have to wear face coverings in common areas, employees will implement extra cleaning and 50 people or fewer will be allowed in each of Lindo's nine auditoriums. Every other row of seating will be blocked off, and three seats will be empty between each group.

"Although, we don't have new movies. That's the only hook. That's a little bit disappointing. We do have some older movies that are playing so we just want to get back," said Johnson.

Some of the movies playing include: "The Avengers", "Batman Begins", "Trolls World Tour", and the "Wizard of Oz."

Read more on WREX.

