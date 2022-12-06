Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lifeline Theatre To Present FILLET OF SOLO, January 13- 22

Lifeline Â brings storytelling collectives and solo performers together in a two-week, multi-venue selection of powerful, personal stories.

Dec. 06, 2022 

Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Dorothy Milne and former Live Bait Theater Artistic Director Sharon Evans are pleased to announce the 26th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, presented by Lifeline Theatre and running in-person January 13-22, 2023.

Celebrating the breadth of Chicago's enduring storytelling and live lit scene, Lifeline brings storytelling collectives and solo performers together in a two-week, multi-venue selection of powerful, personal stories.

This year's fest will include perennial favorites such as 80 Minutes Around the World: Immigration Stories with Nestor Gomez, featuring stories from immigrants, their decedents, and allies; The Sweat Girls; GeNarrations; The Lifeline Storytelling Project; Story Sessions; Back Room Stories; Tellin' Tales with Tekki Lomnicki; and more! More info to come.

The 2023 Fillet of Solo festival will perform January 13-22, 2023, in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood at Lifeline Theatre (6912 N. Glenwood Ave.) and South of the Border (1416 W Morse Ave. - new location this year). Free parking and shuttle available. Performance times are Fridays at 7 and 8:30 p.m. at both venues; Saturdays at 1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:00, and 8:30p.m. at both venues; and Sundays at 1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 5:30, and 7:00p.m. at both venues. Ticket prices are $12 for regular single tickets, and $60 for a Festival Pass (allows admission to any performance). Tickets and Fest passes may be purchased by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com or at the Lifeline Box Office, 773.761.4477 starting in December.

The 26th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival offers easy access to Live Lit groups and numerous solo performers that perform regularly throughout Chicago. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 7 p.m., at The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W Morse Ave. Dorothy Milne of Lifeline Theatre will lead a conversation with numerous local storytellers and share a taste of things to come in the festival.

Discounted Passes: Fillet of Solo Festival Passes will be offered at a special discounted rate of $45 at the free kickoff event (regularly $60).

The Kick-Off Night is free, no reservations required. Contact the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477, for more information.



