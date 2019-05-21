Laughing Stock Theatre Announces First Full-Length Performance

Laughing Stock Theatre, LLC is pleased to announce our first full length performance will be "Finding Hortensio; Or Love In The Time of Capitalism" at City Lit Theatre, June 13-16, 2019. This devised, "Chicago-Style Commedia dell'Arte" piece will launch what we hope will be a force in the Chicago Improv scene. Following up on 3 successful one-night only shows, Laughing Stock is expanding from its core ensemble and extending from a one hour show to a two hour show.

Laughing Stock Theatre is comprised of Aaron Quick, Producer; Claire Proepper, Artistic Director; Martin Downs, Associate Artistic Director; Shea Lee, Company Manager; Steven Yandell, Associate Producer; Jeffrey Rubin, IT Manager. We are thrilled to navigate updating a classical form of theatre that all of us have been working with for many years and exploring what new relevance it can have.





For this next show, Niky Crawford (Pantalone), Emil Sueck (Brighella), Sarah Shoemaker (Colombina), and Kelsey McHugh (Understudy) will be joining Ensemble Members Martin Downs (Arlecchino), Shea Lee (Pedrolino), Steven Yandell (Dottore), Jeffrey Rubin (Hortensio), Claire Proepper (Isabella), and Aaron Quick (Burratino). Tickets will be available at the door and through our website. All shows are pay what you can.

Commedia dell'Arte was the first professional theatre in the western world and was the first to explore and urban setting made up of mostly working-class characters. Commedia was also the first European style of theatre to feature female performers. In these ways it has always been "modern."

About Laughing Stock Theatre, LLC: Laughing Stock Theatre is a commedia dell'arte theatre company whose mission is "Bringing Commedia dell'Arte to a modern audience." All of Laughing Stock's workshops and performances are pay what you can with suggested prices. We offer monthly "commedia jams" and monthly "café shows" @LaughingStockChicago on Instagram





