Kokandy Productions' Sell-Out Chicago Premiere of AMÉLIE Extends Into October

Vive le théâtre! Following a complete sell-out of its original run, Kokandy Productions is pleased to announce three added weeks of performances of its hit summer musical Amélie, now extended through Sunday, October 19, 2025 at the Chopin Downstairs Studio, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago. Tickets for the added performances go on sale Friday, September 5, 2025 at 10 am at kokandyproductions.com or bit.ly/AmelieChicago.

Based on the 2001 film of the same name, Amélie is directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, with music direction by T.J. Anderson and Anna Wegener, book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé.

The Chicago premiere of this whimsical Parisian romance features Aurora Penepacker as Amélie Poulain. The eccentric world that swirls around her includes Todd Aulwurm (Hipolito Jeunet, Elton John), Lucas Burr (Blind Beggar, Garden Gnome), Rachel Carreras (Amandine Poulain, Philomene de Noirpois), Joe Giovannetti (Nino Quincampoix), Sonia Goldberg (Gina Wells), Sam Hook (Lucien Villeparisis), Mizha Lee Overn (Georgette Cornuel, Sylvie Legrandin), Jon Patrick Penick (Collignon, Julien Dufayel), Quinn Rigg (Joseph Cottard, Fluffy Poulain), Samantha Ringor (Suzanne Sacripant) and Kelan M. Smith (Raphael Poulain, Bretodeau). This talented ensemble (many of whom play instruments in the show) will also portray a range of Parisians, tourists, customers and reporters who frequent the streets, cafes, sex shops and photo booths of Montmartre. Swings include Joel Arreola, Hailey Brisard, Neill Kelly, Andrew Lund, Gavin Rhys and Melanie VItaterna.

About the Production:

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart. Be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner.

Director Derek Van Barham comments, “Get ready to fall head over heels for this charming jewel box of a musical! The world of this show is just so much fun, and so perfect for our eccentric and idiosyncratic space. Amélie Poulain reminds us to focus on goodness and to look for love wherever we can. Whether a fan of the beloved cult movie or coming to this whimsical tale for the first time, there's something tasty, touching and tantalizing for everyone in this wild and whimsical show.”

The production team includes G “Max” Maxin IV (Scenic and Lighting Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Julian Weslander (Properties Design), Syd Genco (Make-up Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Kirsten Baity (Intimacy Director), Carrie Hardin (Dialect Coach), Quinn Simmons (Associate Director/Choreographer), Stone TeSelle (Associate Scenic Design, Scenic Charge), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager), Lynsy Folckomer and Mackenzie Hahn (Sound Engineers), Kendyl Meyer (Stage Manager) and Ethan Colish (Assistant Stage Manager).