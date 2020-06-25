Keep Your Performance Space Clean and Hygenic with ICR Supplies

ICR&Supplies has been providing the industry with Sanitation Rental Equipment at great prices. Recently, due to the growing concerns about

infectious diseases, our company has added a new service to help you and your business mitigate this problem.

Disinfection services are incredibly important in this day and age for businesses, employees and families to function properly and to stay healthy. ICR Supplies LLC offers an advanced ultraviolet disinfection/fogging and sterilization system that fully eradicates viruses and bacteria from the premises, to ensure cleanliness and safety. Our company is constantly keeping up with the latest advancements in the industry so you can receive unparalleled service. Serving both residential and commercial properties, ICR Supplies delivers top-notch disinfection services to the Chicago area. Wipeout germs and stay safe with ICR Supplies LLC!

