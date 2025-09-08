Karen Mason To Make Chicago Premiere Of JUST IN STYNE At Skokie Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning Broadway star Karen Mason will make her Chicago premiere of her celebrated show Just in Styne: Karen Sings Jule on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Skokie Theatre. Honoring legendary composer Jule Styne (Gypsy, Funny Girl, Gentleman Prefer Blondes), Mason will be joined by pianist Beckie Menzie, with arrangements by Christopher Denny and Barry Kleinbort, who also directed the show.

From her first time singing for Styne in New York to honoring him in concert at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu, Mason has long kept Styne’s music at the heart of her repertoire. The evening will feature beloved Broadway numbers like “Just in Time” and “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” alongside pop standards including “It’s Magic” and “Every Street’s a Boulevard in Old New York.” Mason will also include selections from her own acclaimed Broadway career.

Mason’s performance will be part of Remembering Davenport’s (October 3–5), a weekend series celebrating Chicago’s premier cabaret club, where she headlined the opening night in 1998. She was also among the artists whose shows were canceled when the venue abruptly closed in April 2025, making her Skokie appearance a homecoming both personally and professionally.

Mason recently released Karen Mason…And All That Jazz!, which won BroadwayWorld’s Best Commercial Recording of 2024. Her recordings have earned millions of streams across platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. Known for her powerhouse vocals and dynamic stage presence, Mason has starred in Mamma Mia!, Hairspray, Wonderland, Love Never Dies, and Sunset Boulevard on Broadway, and has appeared on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, Ed, and Netflix’s Halston.