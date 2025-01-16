Kalliope & Co. Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS By Jason Robert Brown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Last Five Years, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, will run for a limited engagement of twelve performances, directed by Brent Ervin-Eickhoff, with music direction by Harper Caruso and Kyle Anne Grendys as associate director.

The production will run February 7th - February 23rd, 2025 at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, 5779 N Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660. Jay and Teri Feller produce, alongside creative producers Jessica Ervin and Kyle Stoffers.

About the Play

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

On the play, Brent Ervin-Eickhoff (Director) had to say, "In a year when so many people are leaning into their individual relationships and communities, I think that the reflective qualities of The Last Five Years have particular relevance for audiences. In order to grow, we need to be able to reflect on our relationships. Our relationships to our partner, to ourselves, to our careers, and to our partner's careers. Jason Robert Brown offers us a powerful, song-filled lens for reflection and growth, a fitting way for audiences to start off the new year."

The cast of The Last Five Years features performances by Karaline Feller (Catherine Hiatt) and Jeff Pierpoint (Jamie Wellerstein).

The Production Team includes Brent Ervin-Eickhoff (Director), Harper Caruso (Music Director), Kyle Anne Grendys (Associate Director), Jessica Ervin (Creative Producer), Kyle Stoffers, (Creative Producer), Kyle Jarvis (Lighting Design), and Sydney Cox (Intimacy Design). The orchestra includes Harper Caruso (Piano), Alek Boggio (Bass), Nate Hall (Guitar), Adam Qutaishat (Violin), and Alison Hill (Cello).

Performances are scheduled for evening 7:30pm performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with matinee 2:00pm performances on Saturdays and Sundays. All performances occur at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, 5779 N Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660.

Comments