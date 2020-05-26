KEEPING UP WITH THE AUD Welcomes League Of Chicago Theatres' Deb Clapp And The People's Performance This Week



This week, Deb Clapp, Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres, joins the Auditorium Theatre for a conversation about the history and role of the League, resources for artists and theatres, and what's next for Chicago's performing arts community.

The Auditorium Theatre would not be the Theatre for the People without its friends and supporters, and this week it's their time to shine! This week's edition of At Home With the Auditorium highlights singers, musicians, and other artists from the Auditorium Theatre's community.

Auditorium Theatre's Facebook (#AudTalk episodes may also be found on YouTube, SoundCloud, and Apple Podcasts. At Home With the Auditorium performances are also posted on YouTube and Instagram.)

Wednesday, May 27 @ 6PM (#AudTalk with Deb Clapp)

Sunday, May 31 @ 6PM (At Home With the Auditorium: The People's Performance)

Although the Auditorium Theatre community can't be together in person at the moment, the theatre's board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond. Through #AudTalk and At Home With the Auditorium, viewers get a chance to discover the theatre's history, see performers in action from their own homes, learn about the theatre's initiatives to make the arts more accessible to all, and hear from members of Chicago's arts and culture community.

The Auditorium Theatre will continue to produce new episodes of #AudTalk and At Home With the Auditorium intermittently throughout the summer. To stay up to date on new episodes and performances, visit AuditoriumTheatre.org or follow the Auditorium Theatre on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You